Three electrocuted in Blantyre

Three men died Sunday afternoon in Blantyre after being electrocuted by an Escom powerline when they were fixing banners.

One other worker sustained serious injuries during the incident and was taken to hospital.

According to reports, the men who were five in total were replacing Shoprite banners located near a powerline and the scaffolding broke and fell.

When falling, the scaffolding fell on the nearby powerline and in the process electrocuting the men.

Three of the men died on the spot while another one sustained injuries.

A fifth survived since at the time of the incident he was preparing a meal for the group of workers.