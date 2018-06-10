Nomads lose to Lions

TNM Super League defending champions Be Forward Wanderers are now just a point away from relegation zone following their 1-0 loss to Red Lions in a match played at Mangochi Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The Nomads who have won only two matches so far are fifth from bottom, 13 points behind their town rivals and log leaders Nyasa Big Bullets who have 21 points from nine matches and have played three more games than Wanderers.

A solitary goal from Royal Bokosi was enough for the Zomba based soldiers to claim maximum points for the second time at the arena of which their coach, Stereo Gondwe, said in a post-match interview that he told his boys just to defend the goal which they got in the first half.

“I knew what kind of football they [Wanderers] would play today so I had to change the strategy and the system so as to get the win and you can see that we got a goal and defend it, we are happy that we have collected all the three points today,” he said.

Gondwe added that he will now encourage his boys so that they should work hard and do better in the upcoming matches as they are third on the standings with only six points behind league leaders Bullets.

On his part, the Lali Lubani outfit’s team manager Steven Madeira admitted that his team did not play very well but he blamed the officiating personnel for playing a part in the loss.

“It wasn’t an exciting game, it is very unfortunate that we have performed poorly the whole 90 minutes we haven’t played very well.

“Sometimes, it is not good to comment on the officiation but let me say here that the officiation which I have seen today is the worst which I have seen in my life,” said Madeira.