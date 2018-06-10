Nchalo woes continue

Gods of Lower Shire outfit, Nchalo United, seem to be angry as the club is failing to move out of the relegation zone in the TNM Super League.

At Kalulu Stadium on Saturday afternoon, the rookies failed to utilize home advantage as they were held to a goalless draw by Masters Security who are in the south.

Recently, Nchalo’s management suspended their head coach Charles Manda due to poor performance of the team which is anchoring the top flight’s table with five points from nine matches played.

Following Saturday’s result, Masters have moved one step up to position 12 with eight points. They are level with Be Forward Wanderers and Dwangwa United who are on positions 10 and 11 respectively due to goal difference.

Masters have an opportunity of breaking into top eight if they win with not less than four goals on Sunday in a crucial encounter against league leaders, Nyasa Big Bullets, at Mulanje Park Stadium.

Elsewhere, Mafco failed to grab maximum points as Karonga United came from behind to force a two all draw in a match played at Chitowe Stadium in Nkhotakota.

Benard Harawa and Zikani Sichinga were on target for the hosts who despite moving one place up are still in the relegation zone on third from bottom with seven points and are remaining with seven matches to complete first round assignments.

Karonga who found back of the net through Sherrif Shamama and Anthony Mfune are now seventh on the log with 11 points from nine matches. If they win on Sunday against Dwangwa they may move up to third.

Presently, Bullets are leading with 18 points from eight matches followed by Silver Strikers and Azam Tigers who are on second and third positions respectively.