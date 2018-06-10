Bullets edge Masters Security to extend Super League lead

…as Civo are humbled at home…

A strike each from Chiukepo Msowoya and Chimango Kayira inspired Nyasa Big Bullets to a comfortable 2-0 win over Masters Security FC to extend their TNM Super League lead at the top to five points.

Straight from their two barren draws, Bullets meant business when they put the visitors to the sword just ten minutes into the half through Msowoya who connected well from a Henry Kabichi free-kick.

Bullets were all over the pitch, attacking like hungry vipers and they could have scored more than four goals but the visitors’ defenders cleared the ball thrice before it could cross the line with Chimwemwe Kumkwawa already beaten on all occassions.

At the other end, Ernest Kakhobwe was called into action for the first time in the match when he produced a save to deny Juma Yatina from putting the ball into the back of the net.

Patrick Phiri was set through by Kayira only to blast his effort over the cross bar.

Moments later, Msowoya made his way into the box and almost doubled his tally when his right foot drive was blocked by Limbani Suwedi.

With less than 5 minutes to play, Kabichi saw his header from a corner kick by Eric Atsiya to frustrate the home fans.

In the second half, the visitors were more offensive than Bullets but lacked firepower as Yatina was completely closed down by Bashir Maunde and Miracle Gabeya.

Bernard Chimaimba then saw his drive from a free kick well saved by Kakhobwe who was brilliant in the air.

The visitors introduced Babatunde Yusuf and Lucky Mphepo for Yatina and Vincent Nyangulu respectively.

Yusuf caused more havoc in Bullets’ defence, with Maunde and John Lanjesi man marking him to maintain their lead.

Mike Mkwate and Nelson Kangunje then came in for Phiri and Bright Munthali for Bullets while Samuel Phiri was introduced for Arion Chafu but it was Bullets who were enjoying more possession at the expense of the rookies.

Kumkwawa produced his best save of the day when he denied Msowoya from scoring after a masterclass cross from Righteous Banda.

The visitors also had chances in the late stages of the match which they missed.

Bullets completed their mission in a brilliant fashion.

A thunderous shot from Kabichi hit the upright from which Kayira scored with a brilliant shot outside the penalty to beat Kumkwawa into the top corner, 2-0.

The result sees Bullets opening up a 5 point lead at the top over second placed Silver Strikers who have two games in hand.

At Civo Stadium, goals from Lloyd Njaliwa and Gaston Simkonda handed Moyale Barracks a 2-0 victory over Civil Sporting Club to move up to 11th in the standings with 10 points.

The result takes Civil down to 5th position with 13 points from 8 games.

At Chitowe Stadium, Patrick Macheso’s first half strike was enough to inspire Dwangwa United to a hard-fought 1-0 victory over resilient Karonga United as they moved up to 9th in the table with 11 points from 8 games while TN Stars and Kamuzu Barracks played out to a 1-1 draw.