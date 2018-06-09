Mzuzu FMB U-20 launched today

The 2018 season of the Mzuzu City First Merchant Bank Under-20 league will be launched today.

According to Mzuzu district youth football chairperson Jordan Mughogho, all is set for the event.

“We are in third week of games but we thought it wise to have an official launch. We have invited people like Mayor of the city Williams Mkandawire, Mzuzu FMB branch Manager Munthali and other notable people,” said Mughogho.

Over the weekend, three FMB Under-20 matches will be played with the big one between Sanweka FC and Mbahewe FC.

National launch for the league was done in April in Salima where Minister of Sports was the guest of honour.