Karonga face in Soldiers  

After playing a goalless game last weekend against Nyasa Big Bullets, Karonga United are in the Central Region this weekend.

The league newcomers will play soldiers Mafco today before facing Dwangwa on Sunday.

In an interview, team manager for Karonga Kondwani Mwalweni expressed hope that his team will return home with something.

“We fear no team and as we are going to Dwangwa I am sure that we are going to return with something or to collect all points over Mafco and Dwangwa,” said Mwalweni.

Both Mafco and Dwangwa lost their games last weekend. Earlier this week, the soldiers fired head coach Mike Kumanga due to poor results.

In the league, Karonga are on position 8 with 10 points from 8 games while Mafco who are on position 15 have 6 points from 7 games played.