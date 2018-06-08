We will follow Chilima out of DPP – faction

A Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) faction that wanted Vice President Saulos Chilima to be the party’s 2019 presidential candidate has disclosed plans to leave the party following Chilima’s move to dump the DPP.

On Wednesday, Chilima broke his silence on events in DPP by declaring he will leave the ruling party.

Chilima explained further that his future in politics will be known soon as he will be addressing the nation on the same.

Secretary for Chilima Movement in the Northern Region Peter Mkandawire said the faction from the North is ready to follow Chilima’s decision of leaving DPP.

Mkandawire added that the faction was impressed with Chilima’s speech on Wednesday in Lilongwe.

“When people listened to the speech they were calling us, and they said they are impressed, and they have said they are ready to follow him wherever he goes,” said Mkandawire.

Malawi’s deputy leader was reported to have been in a rat and cat relationship with President Peter Mutharika following an opinion made by former First Lady Callista Mutharika that gave blessing to Chilima as the next leader of the ruling party.