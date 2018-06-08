Three dump Wanderers

Three Be Forward Wanderers players have followed in the footsteps of Blessings Tembo by terminating their contracts over unpaid signing on fees, Malawi24 has learnt.

In an exclusive interview with this publication, agent of Peter Cholopi, Dan Kumwenda and Misheck Botomani, Haroon Kassim confirmed the upshoot saying Wanderers have failed to honor the agreement which was signed between the two parties earlier this year prior to the team’s CAF Champions League game against AS Vita of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

“Yes it’s true, my players have terminated their contracts with Be Forward Wanderers. Actually, the issue started a few months ago when my clients wanted to boycott training sessions but I convinced them to continue training with the club. After this, I went to the offices of the team’s chairman Gift Mkandawire but he wasn’t convincing and then I wrote a letter on 10th May 2018 and gave Wanderers 15 days to respond but they did not reply.

“After this, I consulted Football Association of Malawi but in the end, the players ordered me to terminate the contracts,” said Kassim.

On the players’ next move, Kassim said: “We will go back to the drawing board as you know that the players are still young and they still have a very bright future ahead so no need to panic,” he concluded.

The letter which Malawi24 has seen reads:

“With reference to the letter dated 10th May, 2018, we write to activate article 14 of the FIFA updated transfer rules that stipulates and I quote ‘A contract may be terminated by either party without consequences of any kind either payment of compensation or imposing of unsporting sanctions, where there is just cause, not just cause for example where a player has not been paid for months.

“Hence forth, we request that the contract of my athlete Misheck Botomani be terminated with immediate effect and his clearance be processed forthwith to allow him to exercise his skills where he can be appreciated,” reads one of the three letters signed by both Kassim and the Botomani.

The other two letters which are for Cholopi and Kumwenda also makes the same request.

Earlier this year, FIFA announced that with effect from June this year, football players will be free to terminate their contracts if their clubs fail to pay them for at least two consecutive months.

The new regulations were approved by FIFA Council meeting held in Bogota, Colombia in March.

“Under Article 14b of the Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players, a player is allowed to terminate his contract with just cause of outstanding salaries.

“In the case of a club unlawfully failing to pay a player at least two monthly salaries on their due dates, the player will be deemed to have a just cause to terminate his contract, provided that he has put the debtor club in default in writing and has granted a deadline of at least 15 days for the debtor club to fully comply with its financial obligations.

“Alternative provisions in contracts existing at the time of this provision coming into force may be considered.

“For any salaries of a player which are not due on a monthly basis, the pro-rata value corresponding to two months shall be considered. Delayed payment of an amount which is equal to at least two months shall also be deemed a just cause for the player to terminate his contract, subject to him complying with the notice of termination as per paragraph 1 above,” reads the statement.

Meanwhile, Wanderers are yet to comment on the latest development.