Khuda Muyaba cleared

The long running transfer saga is over. Khuda Muyaba has been cleared by his former club Moyale Barracks and he will be available for Silver Strikers when they face Blue Eagles in the semifinals of Airtel Top 8 cup on Saturday, Malawi24 can reveal.

On Wednesday, the Malawi Defence Force (MDF) fired Muyaba following his public outburst earlier this year when he accused his employers of denying him an opportunity to travel to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) for peace keeping mission.

His frustrations saw him signing a three year deal with the Central Bankers but the move was put on hold by MDF and Football Association of Malawi (FAM) as he was still a Soldier and as per rules, he was not eligible to play for a civilian team.

However, on Thursday, his wish was granted following Moyale Barracks’ decision to clear him.

According to a statement released by the club on Thursday signed by General Secretary Captain Banda, the Bankers are free to use Muyaba as he is no longer Moyale’s player.

“We would like to respond to your request to a letter of clearance regarding the above named player. The player is cleared with effect from 5th June, 2018 from Moyale Barracks Football Club as a free agent. Therefore, you are thereby granted authority to use the player,” reads the statement.

Muyaba who has been at Area 47 for the past months will add depth to the Bankers who are eyeing a CAF Champions League spot next season.