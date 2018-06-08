Devotion: Don’t judge people

John 1:45-46 “Philip found Nathanael, and said to him, “We have found him of whom Moses in the Law and the Prophets wrote: Jesus of Nazareth, the son of Joseph.” And Nathanael said to him, “Can any good thing come out of Nazareth?” Philip said to him, “Come and see.”

One of the greatest errors people make in life is to judge a Christian based on the outside appearance or where they were born before being born again in heaven. A person is not what they are outside but what they are inside. Christians are born in heaven only the body made from earth.

A person is not the body and that’s why they call a dead person a departed being when the whole body is still there. The real person isn’t the body. So people may look at us from outside and think we are like anybody else. But we are not ordinary, we are peculiar.

1 Peter 2:9. “But you are a chosen generation, a royal priesthood, an holy nation, a peculiar people; that you should show forth the praises of him who has called you out of darkness into his marvelous light.”

So coming in body from Nazareth, from India or from another nation has nothing to do with the destiny of your life. Its the spiritual man that determines the destiny.

That is why even physical disability cannot stop you from achieving your destiny in Christ. As long as you do His Word you can be a success regardless of your nationality, tribe or physical disability.

Jos 1:8 “This book of the law shall not depart out of your mouth, but you shall meditate on it day and night, that you may observe to do according to all that is written therein: for then you shall make your way prosperous, and then you shall have good success.”

Additional scripture: Psa 1:1-3 “Blessed is the man who doesn’t walk in the counsel of the wicked, nor stand in the path of sinners, nor sit in the seat of scoffers; but his delight is in the Law of the LORD. On his Law he meditates day and night.

He will be like a tree planted by the streams of water, that brings forth its fruit in its season, whose leaf also does not wither. Whatever he does shall prosper.”

Confession

I am a chosen generation, I carry heaven in me. Greater is he who is in me than the one who is in the world. I am a new birth in Christ Jesus. I am born of the seed of God.My ability comes from Christ ability. In Jesus Name. Amen

