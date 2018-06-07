Road accident claims two lives

Two male pedestrians have died after being hit by a car at 6 miles in Bvumbwe.

According to Assistant Public Relations officer Constable Patrick Mussa, the vehicle registration number BS 2475, driven by Andrew Tembo aged 39, was coming from the direction of Limbe heading to Bvumbwe with three passengers on board.

“Upon arrival at 6 miles near Nantipwiri Filling Station, the driver was overtaking a certain vehicle and in the process, he collided with the oncoming vehicle, registration number KU 2300 Nissan half tonner,” Mussa said.

He added that the driver lost control of the vehicle and ended up hitting the pedestrians who were walking on the far side of the road.

Mussa further said that due to the impact, the two sustained severe head injuries and were taken to Thyolo District Hospital where they were pronounced dead upon arrival.

The bodies are at the hospitals mortuary pending identification.

The driver is in police custody and will appear in court soon to answer a charge of Causing Death by Reckless Driving which is Contrary to Section 126 of Road Traffic Act.

Meanwhile, police have advised all road users to observe all road signs and regulations if accidents of this nature are to be avoided.