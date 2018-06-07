Opposition parties discuss coalition

Former President Joyce Banda on Wednesday had a meeting with leaders of opposition political parties to discuss the possibility of forming a coalition.

Banda who is leader of the Peoples Party met political parties which are not represented in Parliament.

According to reports, former Vice President Cassim Chilumpha who leads the Assembly for Development and Democracy chaired the meeting.

Political party leaders such as Mark Katsonga-Phiri of the People’s Progressive Movement, George Nnesa of Mafunde and Newton Kambala of United Transformational Party were in attendance.

Public Affairs Committee (PAC) said it organised the meeting to discuss ways to avoid political violence in the 2019 elections but it is alleged that the meeting was meant to discuss forming a coalition block ahead of the elections.

PAC Publicity Secretary Father Peter Mulomore told the local media that they indeed met with the 16 opposition political parties.

”We met with the opposition political parties as there are fears that there may be political violence in the 2019 tripartite elections and the opposition political parties have asked PAC to intervene,” he said.

He added that the parties are scared of the possibility of violence in the elections.