Khuda Muyaba fired from MDF

The Malawi Defence Force (MDF) have finally fired Moyale Barracks player Khuda Muyaba from the military service following his decision to join a civilian team.

Muyaba, who joined the Mzuzu based Soldiers in 2012 from Fish Eagles, got dismissed from MDF following his public outburst in which he accused his employers of favoritism by denying him an opportunity to travel to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) for peacekeeping mission.

He also accused his bosses of deliberately foiling his move to a Mozambican club last year.

His anger saw him signing a three year deal with Silver Strikers but the move was blocked by his parent club as he was still a Soldier in the military service.

However, on Wednesday, MDF confirmed to a local radio station that Muyaba is no longer a Soldier.

“We are done with him. He is no longer a Soldier. We gave him a full military training but what he did is unacceptable so we have resolved to fire him from the Defence Force.

“However, he is still a Moyale Barracks player and if any civilian team is interested in his services, they have to approach his club but his status as a Soldier is over,” said Suzgo Chiphwanya one of the senior officials in the Defence Force.

Reacting to the latest development, team manager for Moyale Barracks Lieutenant Aubrey Kachemwe said he was not aware of Muyaba’s dismissal from MDF.

“We haven’t received any information from our bosses and we will comment once we receive the letter of his dismissal,” he explained.

Meanwhile, the Bankers are hoping to clear Muyaba before this weekend’s Airtel Top 8 semifinal clash against Blue Eagles at Bingu National Stadium.