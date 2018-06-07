Chilima might win the 2019 elections-analyst

A political commentator says Vice President Saulos Chilima will still have a chance of winning the 2019 elections after leaving the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

Political commentator Professor Mustapha Hussein said this after Chilima announced that he will not contest for any position at the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) convention.

Chilima said he will not contest against or challenge the current leadership.

Commenting on the matter, political commentator Hussein said Chilima might still win without the DPP.

“It is possible that Chilima can get more support without DPP,” he said.

However, one of the members of the Chilima Movement Noel Masangwi said they will not stop persuading Chilima to contest at the DPP convention and in the 2019 polls.

Speaking on the same, Bon Kalindo who has been on top of the movement said they will continue supporting Chilima outside DPP.