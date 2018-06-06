Zani Challe shines in Boombastic video

The story that involves two Malawian characters Zani Challe and Tay Grin has now gone visual following the release of a video for Boombastic.

Boombastic is a song by South African hip hop legend DA L.E.S which besides the Malawian duo features two other big names: Jamaican veteran dancehall artist Beenie Man and Zimbabwean star Buffalo Souljah.

The video which is enjoying fresh days of existence has been delivered excellently. However, it is Zani’s dancing moves which make highlight of the work. Chiphadzuwa Cha Malawi shows the world that she is an African girl to be reckoned with in showbiz.

In the visuals she charms Beenie Man with her dance. In her flamboyant look, she beats all the models to arrest attention of the Jamaican legend.

Apart from the Zani Challe highlight, the rest of the parties involved in the video shine. This makes the video food for the eye, a status which will probably last even after the video fades. Another Malawian in the name of DJ Nathan Tunes also appears in the video but as a cameo.

The video is currently enjoying airtime on top music videos platforms in Africa. It is being played on Channel O, MTV Base, and Trace Music among others. This makes the Malawian flag bearers continue to shine on the international stage.

The introduction of Trace Music Africa has increased the exposure for Malawian music videos. Meanwhile, a number of home grown musicians have their videos on the platforms.