Mzuni, MAFCO fire head coaches

Alex Ngwira and Mike Kumanga have paid the price for their respective clubs Mzuni and MAFCO’s poor start to the season, losing their jobs on Tuesday with the teams in the TNM Super League relegation zone.

First to get the chop was Ngwira alongside his assistant coach McNebert Kadzuwa and team manager Ngonga following the team’s recent 1-0 defeat at home to Kamuzu Barracks.

The latest defeat saw the Green Intellectuals dropping further into the drop zone with 7 points from 9 games.

General Secretary for the club Donnex Kalonga confirmed the upshoot to the local media.

“We have indeed dismissed them following poor run of results which has seen the team dropping to 14th position despite playing more games.

“We had a meeting where a decision was reached to dismiss the head coach, his assistant and team manager,” said Kalonga.

Hours later, it was MAFCO who pounced on Kumanga following another defeat at the hands of Masters Security FC last week.

The Salima based military side are on position 15 with 6 points from 7 games.

Kumanga joined MAFCO from Red Lions where he got dismissed towards the end of last season.

He has since been replaced by his assistant coach Tione Mhone, who once coached Cobbe Barracks and he is also a CAF A licence holder.