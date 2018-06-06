Devotion: Devil is not an issue

John 14:30 “Hereafter I will not talk much with you: for the prince of this world cometh, and hath nothing in me.”

Jesus boldly declared that the devil had nothing to do with Him(Jesus). You can also declare boldly that the devil has nothing in me. He is not a factor for my life, family, studies,job, business, ministry and so on.

As long as you don’t allow him, he cant find any chance. Jas 4:7 “Submit yourselves therefore to God. Resist the devil, and he will flee from you.” When you submit to God, you can easily resist the devil. You should submit to the Word of God and you will see devil running away every time.

He has nothing to do in those who submit to God and His Word.

He has one action for such people, and that is to flee like flies. He is a coward fleeing when nobody is chasing him.

Luk 10:19-20 “Look, I have given you authority to tread on serpents and scorpions, and over all the power of the enemy, and nothing will in any way hurt you. Nevertheless, do not rejoice in this, that the spirits are subject to you, but rejoice that your names are written in heaven.” Authority is with the believers to tread on the devils.

The scripture says nothing will in any way hurt you. If you know your authority he will not destroy anything you are building. He cant destroy your studies. He cant destroy your career, business, job, ministry and so on. Only if you know and use your authority.

Actually Jesus told the disciples that there was no need to rejoice for authority over devil because its not a big achievement. Rather they had to rejoice because their names were in the book of life which is a bigger achievement.

One day in a back out prone nation, one pastor was holding a crusade at night in an area which was marked for load shedding that night. He didn’t plan for a standby generator. During the crusade the power went off and all people including the pastor started blaming the devil. However this had nothing to do with the devil. It was just lack of planning.

There was already publication of areas marked for no power and that was one of them. So don’t give devil credit for what he cannot do. Your lack of planning should not be attributed to the devil. He is not a factor and has nothing to do in you.

Confession

I am above the devil and the demons. He has nothing to do in me. He flees from me everytime. In Jesus Name. Amen

Be born again. Join us for prayers every Sunday. Join our cell groups in different cities and nations.

+265999426247 +265997538098