Police recover stolen car batteries

Police in Limbe on Monday recovered 22 car batteries and arrested seven suspects.

The seven were arrested when Limbe CID officers conducted a sweeping operation targeting those selling car batteries suspected to have been stolen.

According to Deputy Public Relations Officer for Limbe police Widson Nhlane, the men have been identified as James Milopa aged 27, Kondwani Beni aged 22, Yohane Sato aged 23, Mike Sakala aged 37, Daniel Matebule aged 43, Peter Kamwendo aged 36 and Gift Eliyasi aged 29.

“Some of the batteries have already been positively identified by the owners and investigations are going on to make more arrests,” he said.

He added that the seven suspects are to appear before court to answer a charge of found in possession of property suspected to have been stolen.

Police have since hailed the cordial working relationship with members of the public in fighting crime within the area.