MCP supporter harassed for wearing party’s regalia

A video of a Malawi Congress Party (MCP) fan being abused by a DPP fan for wearing an MCP cloth has gone viral on the social media.

The video which Malawi24 has seen shows Isaac Osman popularly known as Ntopwa One abusing and suffocating an MCP supporter in Bangwe market in Blantyre.

The MCP supporter wore short sleeved shirt made from the party’s cloth.

Osman, who is a supporter of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), is seen in the video clip stripping the unidentified supporter and further told him not to wear it again.

Osman further took the cloth and used it to cover the innocent man’s face in a way of making him suffocate.

The suspected DPP cadet also threatened to deal with the MCP supporter if he is seen wearing the shirt again.

Several individuals who have seen the video have condemned it claiming it is likely to bring violence in the country.