Chilima to address Malawians tomorrow

…expected to come clean on movement

Malawians will be all ears tomorrow for the address by Vice President Saulos Chilima, who for a month now has been named in a fast growing movement for leadership change in the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

A faction has emerged in the DPP pushing Chilima to contest against his boss President Peter Mutharika at the party’s convention slated for a yet to be announced date this month.



Exponents of these calls argue that Mutharika who is 77 years old is rather too old to man the affairs of not just the party but also the nation.

They feel it is time for Mutharika to be replaced by rather a younger leader – whom they all squared for Chilima.

But ever since this storm was brought out by former first lady Callista Mutharika, Chilima has not made consummate responses.

In fact, one of the leaders in the movement, fallen Minister Patricia Kaliati last week admitted, they were yet to meet him to ask him to contest.

It is only his recent public statements on ‘an end of a band’ that have led the trending implications, he is up for the challenge.

Mutharika has however said he is ready to face anyone that comes his way.

Chilima will address the nation tomorrow, according to a press statement from his office.

The document says the Vice President aims at commenting on recent political developments.

He heads to the microphone tomorrow not just with the question “Are you ready for the challenge against Mutharika?”, but also whether he has been behind the movement rallying to his name for the DPP torchbearer post for next year’s elections.