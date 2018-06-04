NGO gives scholarships to 16 students

Sixteen students in Dowa district have received scholarship from There is hope (TIH) organisation to study various programs in both public and private institutions in the country.

The nondenominational organisation offered the scholarship to the students ten of which are Malawians and 6 refugees from Dzaleka camp.

They will study at Chancellor College, Polytechnic, Skyway universities, Riverton University and Natural Resources College ( NRC).

Speaking during the University scholarship orientation program that took place at There Is Hope Technical Vocational school in Dzaleka, Executive Director of the organisation, Innocent Magabi encouraged the scholarship beneficiaries to work hard in school and fear God, saying without God, they cannot achieve anything.

Magabi, a former Burundian refugee who grew up in DRC and lived in refugee camps for 27 years, said there is a purpose for every human life that were not created to live for ourselves but to reach out to others for a difference in their life.

He said he wanted to study law and become president of his country so as to help avoid war but God had a different plan that saw him finding himself in a Bible School for the same purpose.

The director said he is very saddened to see many young people failing to go to school due to lack of school fees and that students are at risk of dropping out from school in the country.

He advised the students not to allow what the organization has invested to end with them but to continue the chain of helping others to realize their dreams.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Limbikani Lowe promised the organization to work hard in school and conduct themselves well.

He thanked the organization for the scholarships, saying they had nowhere to go after failing to secure a government loan for their education.