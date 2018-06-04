Husband stabs wife

A 20 year old woman in Dedza is in great pain after her husband stabbed her on the neck with a sharp knife.

Confirming the incident, district deputy police publicist constable Cassim Manda identified the victim as Edilita Hanania aged 20 of Kaularo village in the area of traditional authority

Kamenyagwaza and the suspect as Alifoso Esau aged 27 of Chimkombero village T/A Kamenyagwaza both in Dedza district.

The victim has been admitted to Dedza hospital for treatment.

According to Manda, the victim went to her friend’s house and when she came back she realized that she didn’t have matches.

She then went to her neighbour’s to borrow some matches.

While still there, her husband followed and told her that they have to talk .

She went back home where suddenly the husband picked a sharp knife and cut her on the neck.

The motive behind his aggressive act is still unknown.

Dedza Police have since launched a full-scale manhunt to catch the suspect .