MRA trashes political interference claims in their action against Times

Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) has denied claims that political forces were behind its decision to seal Times Media Group premises on Friday.

MRA sealed off the private media conglomerate`s premises yesterday for its failure to honour tax. According to the revenue body, the media group owes the Malawi government weighty sums of money in form of tax.

, spokesperson for MRA, told BBC Focus on Africa last night that they acted in their capacity as an independent organisation.

“What sort of political interference? There is nothing like political interference or whatsoever,” responded Kapoloma.

Also speaking to the BBC Focus on Africa the previous night, editor in chief for the media in question, George Kasakula, admitted that they owe the government tax. However, he lamented over MRA`s approach claiming it is unfair.

“There is a bit of unfairness and injustice in the way that we are treated, it’s different from the way others are treated,” bemoaned Kasakula.

According to Kasakula, they made a formal request to MRA regarding a payment mode they are comfortable with, only to be ignored. He added that the proposed mode is in line with the law.

However, MRA maintains that Times Group proved to be a noncompliant taxpayer hence they sealed the company’s premises.

Times Media Group has been critical towards the government, which most Malawians believe is the reason for the trouble it has found itself in. This is the second time the media group has been sealed on the same grounds.