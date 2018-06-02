Karonga hopes to end Bullets’ unbeaten run

Karonga United face Super League leaders Big Bullets at home hoping to end the visitors’ unbeaten start to the season.

The Karonga based side is not in great form but head coach Christopher Nyambose believes his team can use home advantage to see off the Blantyre giants.

Nyambose told Malawi24 on Thursday that it`s about time to show what Karonga are capable of doing.

“We beat Bullets at Mzuzu stadium two years ago and since then we have struggled but now we want to end their unbeaten record,” said Nyambose.

In a separate interview, assistant coach for Bullets Eliya Kananji said his side is going to Karonga with one aim which is to collect maximum points.

“We want to maintain our top position. In history Karonga have beaten Bullets once and that does not concern us at all because Bullets are now playing what we call classic football,” Kananji said.

Last weekend, Karonga got their first win over Moyale Barracks in a game that ended 1-0 while Bullets played a goalless game against the students of Mzuni.

Karonga United have 9 points from 7 games and are on position 7 while Bullets are leading the table with 17 points from the same 7 games.