Devotion: The Good Fight of Faith

1Timothy 6:12 Fight the good fight of faith. Lay hold of the eternal life to which you were called, and you confessed the good confession in the sight of many witnesses.

The scripture above admonishes us to fight the good fight of faith. Its an everyday fight not with demons or devil but its within the mind. Where the Word says one thing and everything seem to be going the other way. Then you choose what to believe. You need to choose the Word of God because the Word will prevail(Acts 19:20).

2Tim 4:7 “I have fought the good fight. I have finished the course. I have kept the faith.” Paul says he fought also the fight but chose to keep the faith.

When you lose the fight of faith, you lose your faith because you start believing the physical appearances. You lose your focus on the Word because challenges are too much.

You lose focus on the Word because you make up your mind that the things of God are taking long time hence you want to try the alternatives. In a way you lose your faith in the Word.

The weapons needed for the fight are not carnal but spiritual. Those that can pull down strongholds of your mind. Those that can make you stick to the Word and not the experiences of life. The most difficult strongholds are not garrisons but the mind and thoughts that aren’t renewed by the Word. Such mindset can make you lose the fight of faith because it sticks to physical appearances than the Word.

Arguments against the Word of God are more strong than any wall on earth. These are the ones that can make you lose the fight. 2 Corinthians 10:4-5 “For the weapons of our warfare are not carnal but mighty in God for pulling down strongholds, casting down arguments and every high thing that exalts itself against the knowledge of God, bringing every thought into captivity to the obedience of Christ.”

Meditate the Word of God. Stick to the Word. Believe the Word and act on the Word. Renew your mind by the Word to Win the fight of faith.

Confession

I Meditate the Word of God. I Stick to the Word. I Believe the Word and act on the Word.I Renew my mind by the Word and am Winning the fight of faith. In Jesus Name. Amen

