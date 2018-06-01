Kaliati mocks Mutharika for relaunching road

As the wrangles in the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) continue, one of the members of Chilima camp Patricia Kaliati has ridiculed President Peter Mutharika for relaunching Lirangwe-Chingale-Ma­chinga road.

On Thursday, Mutharika relaunched the construction of Lirangwe-Chingale turn off road at Linjidzi Primary school in the area of Traditional Authority Lundu in Blantyre.

It is reported that the former president Joyce Banda launched the construction of the 62-kilometre road in April 2014 at Namitembo Primary School ground in Zomba, a project which was expected to be completed within four years after government committed K14 billion for the work. Further reports indicate that in April 2015, then Minister of Transport and Public Works Francis Kasaila promised that the road construction would begin within 90 days. However government failed to meet the 90 day pledge.

As the project is to commence soon, President Mutharika thought of relaunching the road.

On Thursday in Lilongwe at a press briefing which was organized by supporters of Vice President Saulos Chilima, Kaliati criticised Mutharika for laying another foundation stone for the road.

Kaliati was irked by Mutharika’s sentiments at the relaunching of the Lirangwe Machinga road where he said those in Chilima camp are fools claiming that they have been asking for a convention and now the convention has been called, the Chilima camp is planning to take an injunction.

This did not go well with the lawmaker who said a fool is the one who does the same job twice.

“Nowadays people want a person who can do genuine development and not the same job doing it twice. Whilst he was launching the road he said he will deal with us and said we are fools, my brother a fool is a person who does a job twice.

“This road is being launched for the second time. Joyce Banda launched it before. We were supposed just to complete the remaining work and not relaunching it. So will the road be of tar or it will be a road full of foundation stones?” wondered Kaliati.

She further questioned the president’s words that he will crush Chilima camp and wondered why he will do that when they are the ones who put him in power.

All this was happening the same day, with Mutharika speaking from Blantyre at around 1500 hours whilst Kaliati was vomiting her sentiments from Lilongwe at around 1600 hours.