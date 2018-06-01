Bullets travel Karonga on MDF hired plane

The current Super League leaders have left Blantyre for Karonga on a hired Malawi Defence Force (MDF) to honor their league assignment against Karonga United on Saturday.

Nyasa Big Bullets players left Blantyre without technical panel members who were the first to arrive in Karonga on Friday.

In most cases, teams travel long distances by road to fulfill away league or cup assignments.

Bullets defied all odds as they announced on Thursday that they will use a plane instead of their bus to complete the mission.

However, Bullets will not be the first team to travel by air within Malawi to fulfil a league fixture as it has been reported that Limbe Leaf (now Be Forward Wanderers) used to travel to the north using a hired plane.

Bullets will face Karonga United at Karonga Stadium on Saturday.

In 2016, the rookies handed Bullets a shock defeat and they have vowed to repeat what they did to the People’s Team.