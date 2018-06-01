Awful: Angola hold Malawi

The Flames of Malawi have finished bottom of Group B at Cosafa Castle Cup with two points after being held to a goalless draw by the Palancas Negras.

For the second year running, Malawi only managed to collect two points, not good enough to take them through to the quarterfinals of the competition.

Head coach Ronny Van Geneugden made three changes to the squad that drew with Botswana on Wednesday, with Patrick Phiri, Alfred Manyozo Jnr and Stanley Sanudi all given the opportunity to start the match at the expense of John Lanjesi, Dalitso Sailesi and Rafick Namwera.

Despite all these changes, Malawi struggled a lot as they failed to play their passing game against a very youthful squad at the tournament.

Unlike last year when Malawi played all the three matches without even scoring an offside goal, the Flames have managed to score a single goal that came against Botswana but they have, for the second time running failed to win a match and pass beyond the group stages.

This is also the second time in a row for RVG’s men to fail to beat Angola at the same competition.

In 2016, Malawi under Ernest Mtawali, registered a 3-0 win over the Palancas Negras.

Botswana have made it to the quarterfinals of the competition as Group B winners with 7 points following a convincing 6-0 victory over Mauritius.

Malawi opened their campaign with a 1-0 loss to Mauritius before giving away a lead with three minutes to go against Botswana on Wednesday.

The team is expected to arrive into the country on Saturday.