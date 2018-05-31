Mutharika says ‘fight on’ at convention

DPP leader Peter Mutharika is not scared of anyone planning to contest against him for the post of the party’s torchbearer at the convention slated to take place next month.

Mutharika told a gathering when he was relaunching the Lirangwe-Chingale-Ma­chinga Road today that he will defeat whosoever comes his way.

This comes at a time when a movement against him has risen and is rallying behind Vice President Saulos Chilima for the post.

The Chilima faction which is being spearheaded by Youth Director Luis Ngalande, lawmakers Bon Kalindo, Patricia Kaliati among many others claim Mutharika is way old now to manage the nation.

But Mutharika has kept defending his leadership.

“Come face me at the convention. I will take you down. I am not afraid to face off against anyone because I will win,” he said.

Earlier today, members of the Chilima faction held a press briefing in Lilongwe where they said their stance for Mutharika to step aside remain rigid.

The DPP tantrums are raging on to claim the headlines.

The party convention has been called for next month, but the Chilima faction has quashed it down.

At the moment, Malawi24 understands the Chilima faction has not yet approached him (Chilima) to gang up against his boss.