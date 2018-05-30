Speeding driver kills police officer

A police officer in Dedza has died after a vehicle hit him today at around 5am while he was cycling.

The officer, Inspector Henry Chadzemba, is reported to have been hit by a Toyota Saloon that was being driven by Henry Maluwa. Confirming the reports, Dedza Police Spokesperson Edward Kabango said Maluwa lost control of the vehicle due to speeding.

Kabango disclosed that Chadzemba who was working at Mtakataka police training school sustained head injuries.

The driver also suffered injuries after the vehicle fell into Nakaigwa river. Chadzemba was from Penemulungu village, Traditional Authority (TA) Mlolo in Nsanje.