Ear, Nose clinic opened in Lilongwe

A clinic for Ear, Nose and Throat (ENT) has been opened at Kamuzu Central Hospital in Lilongwe.

The clinic is specialised to help people who have difficulties in ears, nose or throat. It has been built with funding from Germany.

Speaking at the event, Christian Blind Mission (CBM) Zambia Country Representative Sergio Mainetti said the clinic should be beneficial to all groups of people including persons with disabilities to ensure that the medical services are enjoyed and accessed by everyone.

“We are looking forward to seeing the services being rendered to all groups of people including job opportunities as well, and we are thanking Germany for the funding,” he explained.

In his remarks, Germany Ambassador to Malawi Juergen Borsch said being able to hear properly is good for human beings because it improves communication among people in society.

Borsch therefore thanked Malawi government through the Ministry of Health for the good relationship between the two countries.

“We have been working together with Malawi for a long time now due to collaboration that is between Malawi and Germany, we are saying that together we can do more and achieve good state of health in order to lead a quality and productive health,” he said.

In his remarks, Minister of Health Atupele Muluzi who was also the guest of honour at the event thanked Germany for the support.

Muluzi said the clinic is good for the nation and he asked the medical personnel at the facility to take good care of the equipment.

This is the second ENT clinic to be built in the country. The first clinic was built at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital in Blantyre with funding from Germany.

The launch of the clinic which attracted government officials, chiefs and medical personnel was spiced by traditional dances such as Chintali and Chisamba.