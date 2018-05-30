Chilima Movement Targetting DePeCo structures, buying governors at K0.5 million

With few months to go to elections, Chilima Movement, a DPP rogue grouping that is paving way for Vice President Saulos Chilima to contest for presidency in 2019 has now targeted Democratic People’s Congress (DePeCo) structures, Malawi24 can reveal.

According to our investigations, the movement is being helped by some top DePeCo officials said to have struck a deal with Chilima behind DePeCo president Chris Daza’s back.

Our investigations prove that on on 27th this month, the movement met at the office of DePeCo’s Regional governor for Lilongwe Central Mr Fides Somanje opposite Road Traffic. The minutes of the meeting which we have a copy of shows that it was agreed for the team to offer K500,000 each to all the 12 DePeCo governors and K100,0000 each to the 60 District governors.

First on the shopping list was the Regional Governor for Lilongwe Mountainous Region Mr Mithenga who immediately resigned from DePeCo to join the movement. The team also met on Monday 29th at the same office at night where they agreed to offer the money to the targets this week starting with Mchinji district.

Asked to comment on the issue, DePeCo’s Director of Public Relations and Communications referred this reporter to the Secretary General saying that he had no information as he just came from Mchinji where he had gone to conduct his introductory rally.