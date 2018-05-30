Chilima Movement Targetting DePeCo structures, buying governors at K0.5 million

With few months to go to elections, Chilima Movement, a DPP rogue grouping that is paving way for Vice President Saulos Chilima to contest for presidency in 2019 has now targeted Democratic People’s Congress (DePeCo) structures, Malawi24 can reveal.
According to our investigations, the movement is being helped by some top DePeCo officials said to have struck a deal with Chilima behind DePeCo president Chris Daza’s back.
Our investigations prove that on on 27th this month, the movement met at the office of DePeCo’s Regional governor for Lilongwe Central Mr Fides Somanje opposite Road Traffic. The minutes of the meeting which we have a copy of shows that it was agreed for the team to offer K500,000 each to all the 12 DePeCo governors and K100,0000 each to the 60 District governors.
First on the shopping list was the Regional Governor for Lilongwe Mountainous Region Mr Mithenga who immediately resigned from DePeCo to join the movement. The team also met on Monday 29th at the same office at night where they agreed to offer the money to the targets this week starting with Mchinji district.
Asked to comment on the issue, DePeCo’s Director of Public Relations and Communications referred this reporter to the Secretary General saying that he had no information as he just came from Mchinji where he had gone to conduct his introductory rally.
it’s politics,it’s a hot seat,you can’t go it alone and you really need to spend and garner support ,am more than ready to be bought eish!guys am soooo broke come buy me plz,buy me plz.
Like I said earlier n I repeat it now,the strategy employed by the Veep doesn’t sound convincing to me,time is running out 2019 is around the corner,he or we need to move one step a time laying the foundation of a new party,he or we need to market the new party up until pple gets familiar with it,pple needs enough time to digest our resolutions ,try to compare with what other parties are offering then make up their mind to give us their vote ,this can’t just happen at the ballot box,aren’t we late hon president Chilima?plz educate me,I know we are young and strong,I know we aren’t recycled n lucky enough these are the strong qualities Malawians aspires in their next leader but the ground work hasn’t been done,what is your miracle strategy to shock the political sphere come 2019 hon Sir?
Aren’t you just bitter with Dpp treatment to you for may be treating you as an outsider?Is it really corruption under Dpp which you want to cleanse? I do ask because there is a need for a strong cause forming a new political party,otherwise it’s no more a surprise why we do have several unsuccessful political parties,they do lack a basic reason why they were formed,a reason that strikes a cord in the mind of the masses.Please desist from forming a party bcoz you have the financial muscle ,bcoz you are popular,bcoz you are young and strong,bcoz you are intelligent or because you want to cleanse Dpp,the aforementioned reasons are just minors for one to form a movement..Nevertheless bring it on we the youth are ready to support your cause it,politics rings a bell in me I feel like there is a calling for me to venture into politics
Like I said earlier n I repeat it now,the strategy employed by the Veep doesn't sound convincing to me,time is running out 2019 is around the corner,he or we need to move one step a time laying the foundation of a new party,he or we need to market the new party up until pple gets familiar with it,pple needs enough time to digest our resolutions ,try to compare with what other parties are offering then make up their mind to give us their vote ,this can't just happen at the ballot box,aren't we late hon president Chilima?plz educate me,I know we are young and strong,I know we aren't recycled n lucky enough these are the strong qualities Malawians aspires in their next leader but the ground work hasn't been done,what is your miracle strategy to shock the political sphere come 2019 hon Sir?