Chief arrested for cleansing village

Police in Chitipa are keeping in custody village headman Mwambeta of Traditional Authority Mwenemisuku for hiring a herbalist to cleanse his village of witches.

The village headman whose real name is Elisha Msukwa aged 34 and three other suspects hired Waluza Msopole to find witches in the village.

This came against the background of the suspicious death of 10-year-old Tobias Kayuni in the village. The traditional leader and other villagers suspected that the boy had been bewitched.

On 15th May, the witchdoctor and his team went to Mwambeta 2 village where they accused eight people of practicing witchcraft and ordered each of them to give the herbalist a cow, a goat or money amounting to K118,000.

Police followed up on the matter and managed to arrest Village headman Mwambeta 2, Kebie Kuyokwa aged 25, Christopher Simwayi aged 41 and Lufeyo Muyira aged 31.

The law enforcers recovered seven cows from the herbalist who is at large.

The suspects will be taken to court soon to answer charges of employing a witch finder, charging persons with witchcraft, pretending witchcraft and being present on trial by ordeal.