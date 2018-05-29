Manganya for Vice President, to partner with Chilima

People are increasingly agitating for a youthful leadership. Now, the name of actor Michael Usi aka Manganya has also been thrown into the ring.

A traditional leader from Zomba on Sunday urged leader of Odya Zake Alibe Mlandu Movement Michael Usi to be Vice President Saulos Chilima’s runningmate in the 2019 tripartite elections.

Usi who is reportedly planning to contest as Member of Parliament for Mulanje Central Constituency met several chiefs in Mangochi on Sunday as part of his movement.

During the meeting, Senior Group Village Headman Mwembere of Zomba asked Usi to team up with Chilima for the 2019 polls. According to reports, Usi did not comment on the request.

Usi earlier this year resigned as country director of Adventist Relief Agency (ADRA) to start the Odya Zake Alibe Mulandu Movement.

In interviews since joining politics, Usi has been criticising President Peter Mutharika saying he is not meant to be a president and that is why he is failing to run the country.

Chilima is part of Mutharika’s administration but he is being urged to replace his boss and contest in the 2019 elections as the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) presidential candidate.