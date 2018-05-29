George Nyirenda not bitter over COSAFA snub

George Nyirenda insists he is not bitter over his omission from the Malawi national football team final squad competing at the COSAFA Cup in South Africa.

Nyirenda was a late inclusion into the team’s camp, joining just three days before the team’s departure.

Despite failing to make the cut, the Namibia based defender thanked coach Ron Van Geneugden for recalling him after a long time and believes it would have taken something of a miracle to make the trip after joining late.

“I think I joined when the travelling squad had already been made so I knew there was no chance of making it. But I thank the coach for offering me the chance to show what I can do.

“He said he had heard about my performances in Namibia and wanted to see me on the pitch for future consideration. I believe I did well and hope to get a call in future,” said Nyirenda.

The former Nyasa Big Bullets star joined Namibia’s Tigers this year after falling down the perking order at the People’s Team.

He signed a one year deal and says he impressed his bosses who are keen on extending his contract.

“I joined them half way through the season, featuring only in the second round. That leaves me with another six months on my contract but management has offered me an extension which they wanted signed, but I said I can only do so after some consultations,” said Nyirenda who is back home after the end of the season.

Nyirenda featured in 14 games for the Namibian outfit, scoring one goal and winning two man of the match awards.

At the time of joining, the team was languishing third from bottom in the 16 member league but pushed up the ladder to end the season in fourth place.

Speaking of the standards of football in the desert nation, Nyirenda said: “Their game has improved lately and the league is as strong as our own here, that’s why they have risen above us on the FIFA rankings. One common strength for most of the teams is relying on pacey players. Most of their matches are played at night when the temperatures are favourable, so they normally have lots of energy to spend.”

Nyirenda is having his second spell beyond the borders, after starring for Caps United of Zimbabwe few years ago.

Namibia are ranked 107 by FIFA, 12 steps above Malawi.