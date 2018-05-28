Mwamaso to fight Tcheta in LL

Two middleweight boxers Simion Tcheta and Felix Mwamaso will on June 3 exchange punches in a non-title fight organised by Ngwenyama Boxing Promotions in Lilongwe.

The bout will be staged at M1 Centre point in the Capital City.

Meanwhile, Mzuzu based boxer Mwamaso has promised to knock out Tcheta in the do or die boxing fiesta.

Mwamaso has fought 19 bouts including eight international ones, winning eight, losing 10 and drawing one. He said he is looking for a win in next month’s non-title bout.

“I know that it will not be a simple fight as these games are not predicted but I promise my fans that I will come out victorious by winning with TKO (Technical Knockout) on the day and my fans should come in their numbers to support me,” said Mwamaso.

Spokesperson of Ngwenyama Boxing Promotions, Arnold Kambwiri said this is the time that Malawians should watch real boxing from local boxers in the country.

“All is set for the non-title bout at M1 Centre Point because we have been following up these boxers on how they are training and their camps are ready for the showdown, people should expect fireworks come 3rd June and they should come in numbers as our pairing is so perfect which will make this day more than a day of action indeed,” said Kambwiri.

This is the second time this year for Simion Tcheta to go into the ring.

He lost the first fight to Chimwemwe Chiotcha through a third round TKO.

Tcheta has 10 fights, winning eight, losing one and drawing one. He told Malawi24 that this is the time that he should show what he is made of.

“I am going for a win in this fight and I am not taking it for granted as you know I am still making my record so I promise my fans that I will win this fight and they should come in large numbers to watch and support me,” he said.

In the supporting bouts, Bryson Gwayani will face Juma Jack, Malani Kayuni will take on Alexander Likande, Kudakwache Banda faces Roy Yuda, Alick Mwenda will date Lewis Nkhata while Horace Kazembe will exchange blows with Undo Chidzanja.