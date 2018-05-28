It’s a landslide: Chilima floors APM on poll

Day in day out, tensions from an abruptly growing movement in the ruling DPP are making the headlines.

The faction is pushing for the election of Saulos Chilima as a torchbearer for the party in the polls next year. But this is coming at a stern rejection of a probable endorsement for incumbent leader Peter Mutharika whom they say his ‘age’ has rendered him ‘no power to rule’ the nation.

Chilima, who this weekend insinuated at a public rally that he would leave the DPP overcame Mutharika in an opinion poll administered by Malawi24 for readers to vote for whom they would favour as a DPP presidential candidate.

The vice president got 120 votes against his boss’ 42, from the calculated votes on our Facebook page under a post made on 23rd May, 2018.

Most of the readers in favour of Chilima argued that the nation needs to be led by a more youthful leader and that calls for Mutharika to pave way for Chilima at the convention make much more sense.

But Mutharika had recently said he still feels young (he is aged 77) and that at the convention he will contest.

Others however said whoever is going to be DPP’s candidate, the party needs only to be taken out of power citing social ills like drug shortages, continued blackouts and corruption as evidence of its failure.

The Chilima faction is championed by former Information Minister Patricia Kaliati who fell from Mutharika’s cabinet after a reported feud with some DPP zealots close to Mutharika.

She is joined by lawmaker Bon Kalindo and the party’s director of youth Lewis Ngalande.

The extent of the matter was recently exposed when Local Government Minister Kondwani Nankhumwa and DPP’s Secretary General Grezelder Jeffrey had their phone conversation leaked.

In the chat the two said there were plans in the party to appoint the three (Kaliati, Kalindo and Ngalande) to various ministerial posts so as to silence them on the calls they have been making.

Recently, DPP subcommittees in the South have been making calls for an early convention for the party so that the ‘feuds’ is resolved in a good time ahead of the polls.

The Chilima movement is being pushed for by mostly ‘youthful’ party members.

It is perhaps in line with such thoughts that Mutharika feted with 1200 DPP members from Malawian colleges at State House where among other things he gave them all free beers and money amounting to K20,000 each.

Analysts have said the move was nothing other than the idea of buying support from the students.

Here are the selected comments from our readers on the post.

John Michembo: 2019 people will vote him [APM] out of government! We need someone who will manage our taxes.

Chanza Douglas: When people were electing him Peter Mutharika as president didn’t they think about age? His terms are not yet finished one term remains so let him be.

Madalitso Mpango: It’s time for new generation to lead this country, alamuwo eeeee akula akapume, so B, Chilima yemweyo kuti wawawa.

Kingsley Wakwa Dega-dega wrote: The embattled Mutharika can’t win over Chilima although a certain old man (AGOGO) said that this government is not for babies.

Smileys Lodi Enkian wrote: Professor Arthur Peter Yoswa Wa Mutharika, I love my President so much Peter we love you and you are going to finish your last term.

READ MORE reactions here https://web.facebook.com/malawi24/posts/1757777340934634?_rdc=1&_rdr