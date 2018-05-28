Fatigue hit us hard – Mzuni

Mzuzu University (Mzuni) have claimed that fatigue played a great role in Sunday’s 1-0 loss to Zomba based soldiers, Red Lions, at Mangochi Stadium.

A solitary goal from Mathews Simbeye was enough to hand the Mzuzu based intellectuals a third defeat in the 2018 TNM Super league to leave them just two points above the relegation zone.

Speaking to the press after the match, Mzuni head Coach Alex Ngwira said his boys were tired having travelled a long distance from Blantyre where they rested after Saturday’s goalless match against Nyasa Big Bullets.

“We have lost indeed and it’s sad that we didn’t utilise the chances we got in the first half and our friends utilised theirs hence they got that goal.

“With the fatigue which we had after travelling all the way from Blantyre where we slept and we reached here at 12 noon it was hard for the boys to come back into the match. Had it been we slept here I hope we would have done better,” said Ngwira.

On his part, Red Lions gaffer Stereo Gondwe praised his men for a gallant fight which has earned them the first home victory in this season.

“I am very happy and very thankful to my boys as you know this is the first win here at Mangochi. The boys came with a fighting spirit today,” he said.

Gondwe added that his team had fears with Mzuni considering that the students performed better in their match against Bullets at Mulanje Stadium where they salvaged a point which has put them on 11th position on the log with seven points from eight matches.

The soldiers are on position four with 12 points level with Azam Tigers who are on third only that the Kau Kau boys have a better goal difference.

In other matches played on Sunday, Masters Security have registered their first win in the top flight following their 4-1 victory over Dwangwa at Chitowe ground in Nkhotakota.

A hat trick from Juma Yatina and a strike from Baba Tunde were enough to beat Dwangwa who scored their consolation goal through Chifuniro Mpinganjira.

Despite the win, Masters are still in the danger zone as they are second from bottom with four points from seven matches played whereas Dwangwa are now on position nine with seven points and have played one match less than Masters.

Elsewhere, Benard Msiska’s lone goal sunk Moyale Barracks in a match played at Karonga Stadium for the hosts to move up to seventh with nine points.

Moyale who have just won one match this season are currently on 13th position with six points from seven matches and are expected to host fellow soldiers, Kamuzu Barracks, on Sunday.

Presently, Bullets are on top with 17 points seconded by Civil Sporting Club who have got 13 points and have played one match less than the league leaders. While newcomers Nchalo United are first from the bottom with four points.