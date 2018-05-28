Church holds Malawi Police Service appreciation Sunday

The Blantyre Pentecostal Church yesterday held a ‘Malawi Police Service Appreciation Sunday’ at its church in Chitawira Blantyre.

Prayers during the day were dedicated to all police officers in the country to recognise the great work which the police service is doing in protecting citizens of the country and ensuring that the law is upheld.

Speaking during the service, Blantyre Pentecostal Church senior Pastor Bishop Joel Nkhoma said the day was specifically set aside to honor the men and women who heard and accepted God’s call to serve in the Police.

”Police officers sacrifice their lives and even their families to protect the general population’, stressed pastor Nkhoma.

The senior pastor further said as a church they appreciate the police operational system, the mandate to protect life and property and its vision.

He added that it is important for the church to keep praying for police officers in the country so that God takes control of the challenging assignments they endeavour to take.

The man of God pledged to continue praying for the Police Service in the country especially as the country is edging towards the forthcoming 2019 tripartite elections.

Speaking at the same function, Commissioner of Police for the Southern Region Mr. Demster Chigwenembe who was guest of honor, applauded the Blantyre Pentecostal Church and its leadership for setting aside the day to appreciate and pray for the Malawi Police Service.

”It is first of its kind”, the commissioner said.

He noted that not many appreciates the work of others particularly the Police Service.

Mr Chigwenembe emphasised that prayers are very vital in the work of the police officers.

”We are grateful that you have equipped our armoury with another weapon which is your prayers”, he added.

The police commissioner took time to applaud involvement of members of the community in giving information to police on suspected criminal elements which he said has seen a decline in violent crimes such as theft of motor vehicles and other serious crimes in the Southern Region for the past two years.

He urged members of the community to continue giving information to the police if they see any suspicious people intending to commit crimes.

Speaking earlier at the event, Officer In-Charge Urban Police Mrs. Merlene Yolamu Senior Deputy Commissioner of Police (SDCP) thanked Blantyre Pentecostal Church for setting aside a day to show their appreciation for the police.

The day’s prayers were held under the theme Divine Identity.

Police officers from Blantyre, Limbe, Bravo Division, Soche, Ndirande, Southern Region Police

Headquarters amongst others attended the prayers.

Blantyre Pentecostal Church is an arm of the Pentecostal Assemblies of Malawi and has churches in Blantyre, Lilongwe and Mzuzu just to mention a few.