Chilima’s motive questioned: Accused of being part of the problem and corrupt system

Malawians have questioned Vice President Saulos Chilima’s motive for criticizing the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) administration.

People on social media have said Chilima is taking advantage of the current crisis in the DPP.

On Saturday Chilima condemned rampant corruption in government saying Malawians are suffering because funds for social services are being stolen.

He said Malawians should start condemning thieves who steal public funds to enrich themselves.

“Sometimes someone is stealing from the government, someone has become rich rather too quickly with resources whose origins they cannot explain. You must ask these people: how did you accumulate this wealth?” said Chilima.

His remarks however have come at a time when some DPP members want him to be the party’s torchbearer in the 2019 elections, hence Malawians are questioning the motive.

Commenting on a post by social commentator Onjezani Kenani, Malawians said Chilima’s timing is questionable.

“Why did he not say this all this while. Why less than a year to a crucial election? Dr Chilima himself needs to be asked some tough questions. No sacred cows/bulls on the way to sanitising this country,” said Ambokire Salimu.

Chilima has also been condemned for speaking as if he is not part of the DPP government.

Thandie Wa Pulimuheya said: Too little too late and quite an insult to suggest people haven’t tried to raise concern ndi umbava. People are still asking now why cashgate thieves are still roaming the streets while we jail poor people aspiring to educate themselves. He can’t really talk like a member of the opposition in a Govt that he was second in command of.”

While Isaac Gingerson Manda said: When you pretend to be a “Tirigu” yet you confidently live among “nansongole” for a good 4 years. A good leader must speak for the oppressed and protect them from political ills not speaking because you have sensed an opportunity to catapult you to power.”