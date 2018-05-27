Blantyre derby in Airtel Cup as Bullets draw Nomads in semifinals

A major clash is on the cards after Nyasa Big Bullets were drawn on Sunday to face rivals Be Forward Wanderers in the semifinals of this year’s Airtel Top 8 Cup.

The two teams played to a goalless draw during a Super League match in April, but the rivalry will be rekindled at a venue yet to be announced by the Football Association of Malawi (FAM).

The draw took place at Bingu National Stadium on Sunday at half time during a Lilongwe derby in the second leg of the quarterfinal tie in which Silver Strikers progressed after beating Civil Sporting Club 2-1 on aggregate.

The Central Bankers, who are the defending champions, will play Blue Eagles at home in the last four of the competition.

Dates for the semifinals have not yet been confirmed by the FA.