‘Nothing wrong with Mutharika’s niece being given embassy job’

Malawians have backed President Peter Mutharika after government gave his niece Duwa Mutharika a job at the South African Embassy.

Duwa who is the daughter of Mutharika’s brother late President Bingu WA Mutharika has been appointed first secretary responsible for tourism at the Malawi Consulate General in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The appointment was revealed in a letter signed by Secretary for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Mbuya Isaac Munlo and dated May 11, 2018.

Malawians on social media however say there is nothing wrong with the appointment even though Duwa is Mutharika’s niece.

“If she has qualities which qualifies her to the position then good enough, I don’t see any problem at all,” said Facebook user Macdonald Banda.

“She is a Malawian citizen like anybody else provided she is competent and qualified, nothing wrong,” noted Reuben Phiri.

While Samson Phunzo said: “Imagine if it were you, would you let your relative suffers from unemployment yet he/she is fit enough to do the job, instead, employing somebody whom you doesn’t know. It’s really unfair. Yes, had it been that she is unfit we had to blame that but here she has qualifications and citizenship in addition, 100% eligible.”