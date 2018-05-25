Devotion: We speak the language of heaven

John 3 : 31-34 ” He that comes from above is above all: he that is of the earth is earthly, and speaks of the earth: he that comes from heaven is above all. And what he has seen and heard, that he testifies; and no man receives his testimony.

He that has received his testimony has set to his seal that God is true. For he whom God hath sent speaks the words of God: for God gives not the Spirit by measure unto him.”

Without even an introduction, when you hear someone speaking you can guess the region or country they are coming from.

In the same way it is the speech that tells you whether one is an earthly or heavenly citizen.The opening scripture says he that is of the earth is earthly, and speaks of the earth. The scripture goes on to say he whom God has sent speaks the words of God.

Born agains are citizens of heaven(Philippians3:20). We belong there and we are born and raised by the Word of God.1 Peter 1 : 23 ” For you have been born again, not of perishable seed, but of imperishable, through the living and enduring word of God.”

Speak the language of Heaven. Its a different language. Its found in the Word of God and is based on unseen features.

The earthly language is based on observable features but the heaven language is based on the truth in the word of God. 2 Corinthians 4 : 18 ” So we fix our eyes not on what is seen, but on what is unseen. For what is seen is temporary, but what is unseen is eternal.”

Even in weakness, we speak strength..Joel 3:10…“Let the weak say I am strong”.

Our language ministers grace to the hearers. Our words uplift multitudes and make them strong. Col 4:6 “Let your speech be alway with grace, seasoned with salt, that ye may know how ye ought to answer every man.”

Confession

I am a citizen of heaven. I am a citizen of Zion. I speak the language of my home land. I speak what agrees with the Word. In Jesus Name. Amen.

