School director who defrauded learners told to repay money

A court in Blantyre has ordered a school director who stole money meant for Standard 8 exam fees to repay the money.

Director of Harmony pvt primary school Alfred Kapito has been told to teach the affected pupils for free for a year and pay back the money which he stole.

Kapito stole K169,000 which 32 learners paid to the school as Primary School Leaving Certificate of Education examination fees.

When time came for the exams, the students realised that they were not registered hence could not sit for the exams since Kapito did not deposit the money to Malawi Examinations Board.

Kapito pleaded guilty to the charge of theft when he appeared before court.

In mitigation, the 45 year old man asked the court to be lenient with him since he is suffering from Ulcers and that teachers from his school will suffer a lot if he goes to prison.

Limbe Second grade magistrate Patrick Mwamale then sentenced the school director to a one year suspended sentence on conditions that Kapito’s school must teach the pupils for a year and the schoold director should pay the learners’ examination money.

Alfred Kapito comes from John village, Traditional Authority Kadewere in Chiradzulu district.