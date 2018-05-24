RVG names Cosafa Cup squad: Nomads contribute eight

Ronny Van Geneugden has named a 20-man Flames squad for the 2018 COSAFA Cup tournament which will take place in South Africa next week.

Foreign based players have been included in the form of strikers Robin Ngalande (formerly of Baroka FC) and Richard Mbulu who plays for the Portuguese second division side Associacao Desportiva Saojoanese as well as John Banda and Dalitso Sailesi.

Locally, Be Forward Wanderers have contributed eight players to the squad, with Bullets contributing three.

The team is expected to leave on Friday for Limpopo where the tournament will be staged.

The Flames are in group B alongside Mauritius, Angola and Botswana.

Below is the traveling list:

Goalkeepers: Richard Chipuwa (Be Forward Wanderers), Brighton Munthali Goalkeeper (Silver Strikers)

Defenders: Stanley Sanudi, Precious Sambani, Denis Chembezi, Peter Cholopi (Be Forward Wanderers), John Lanjesi (Nyasa Big Bullets), Ian Chinyama (TN Stars), Gomezgani Chirwa (Civil Sporting).

Midfielders: Rafick Namwera, Alfred Manyozo Jnr, Felix Zulu (Be Forward Wanderers), Dalitso Sailesi (Lusaka Dynamos – Zambia), Robin Ngalande (Baroka FC – South Africa), Levison Maganizo (Silver Strikers), John Banda (Ferroviaro de Nampula – Mozambique)

Strikers: Chiukepo Msowoya, Patrick Phiri (Nyasa Big Bullets), Richard Mbulu (Associacao Desportiva Saojoanense – Portugal), Gustin Simukonda (Moyale Barracks)

Head of Delegation: Innocent Botomani

Head Coach: Ron Van Geneugden

Assistant Coach: Franco Ndawa

Assistant Coach: Peter Mponda

Team Manager: James Sangala

Physiotherapist Chikondi Mandalasi

Medical Officer: Gift Ligomeka

Goalkeeper Trainer Swadick Sanudi.