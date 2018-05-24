Girl, 5, killed in road accident

A British national who was trying to overtake a truck hit and killed a five-year-old girl at Kachere Township in Blantyre.

Police have identified the girl as Fortune Banda.

According to Limbe Police Public Relations Patrick Mussa, the motor vehicle registration number RU 8286 Toyota Axio was being driven by Khareel Malida aged 26.

Malida who is a British National was coming from direction of Limbe going to Mapanga area along Limbe/Zomba road.

“Upon passing by Kachere trading centre, the said driver was overtaking a truck and in the process he hit the deceased who was crossing the road from right to left hand side,” he explained.

Due to the impact, the 5 year old girl sustained severe head injuries and fractures on both legs. She was pronounced dead upon arrival at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital.

Meanwhile, the driver is on police bail but he will appear before court soon to answer a case of causing death by reckless driving which is contrary to Section 126 of Road Traffic Act.

The deceased hailed from Kachere village in Traditional Authority Machinjiri in Blantyre.

In a related development, a 22 year old man identified as Joseph Phiri has died after a tree fell on him in Chigumula in Limbe Township.

Phiri together with his two friends were cutting a tree in the area and used a rope to control its direction when falling.

Unfortunately, they lost control of the tree and it fell on the 22 year old man.

He sustained severe head injuries and was pronounced dead upon arrival at Queen Elizabeth central Hospital.

The deceased hailed from Chikwekwe village in Traditional Authority Kapeni in Blantyre.