DPP presidential candidate disputes getting sour: Malawians in USA endorse Chilima

As the tide against President Peter Mutharika rises within the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), Malawians living in the United States of America have said they are behind Vice President Saulos Chilima.

Ahead of the coming 2019 tripartite elections, it is still unknown who will represent the ruling DPP at the polls as presidential candidate wrangles between Chilima and Mutharika camps is refusing to settle.

A week ago, some DPP Members of Parliament endorsed Mutharika as the party’s presidential candidate in the 2019 Tripartite Elections against the background of some DPP members declaring their support for Vice President Chilima to stand for the presidency in the 2019 Tripartite Elections.

Additionally, President Mutharika declared himself DPP torchbearer for the 2019 Tripartite Elections, trashing those calling for him to leave the stage.

Mutharika said those who are endorsing Chilima want a weak candidate to give Malawi Congress Party (MCP) the presidency on a silver platter.

However, Malawians living in USA have endorsed Chilima who is not being given a chance by DPP top officials, Mutharika inclusive.

In an endorsement letter for Chilima 2019 Presidential Candidacy, the Malawians said they believe that Chilima will bring a change in as far as governing this country is concerned.

“We have critically cross examined and analyzed all the 2019 candidatures and aspirants through our grassroots collection of information and we came to a consensus that the Rt. Hon. Saulos Klaus Chilima is the right person to be endorsed for the 2019 Presidency,” reads part of the endorsement letter.

The grouping said it is mobilizing resources and establishing forums where it will coordinate the support Chilima need from the group.

“We will try our best to ensure that you have rightfully given the Presidential Position in 2019. We will pump in and inject our efforts, ideas, talents, knowledge and skills through various means of fundraising events here in the U.S. intended to influence and motivate more people living in Malawi both in rural and urban settings,” another part of the letter says.

According to the Malawians, they want Chilima because they would like to see their relatives living in Malawi having quality food, good health systems, quality infrastructures and education.

The whole Chilima movement was started by former first lady Callista Mutharika who said that Mutharika, 79, would be too old to carry on as he would be 84 at the time of leaving office in 2024 if re-elected next year.

Callista, who is the President’s sister- in-law, favours Chilima, 45, to represent DPP in 2019.

Some senior DPP members, such as director of youth Lewis Ngalande and legislators Bon Kalindo, Allan Ngumuya and Noel Masangwi also support Chilima.