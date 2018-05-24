DPP governor says convention is only for Mutharika’s supporters

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Regional Governor for the North Kenneth Sanga has warned supporters of Vice President Saulos Chilima that they will not be allowed to attend the party’s convention.

Sanga said President Peter Mutharika’s camp will ensure that the president goes unopposed at the convention by barring supporters of Chilima from entering the convention hall.

Several DPP senior members want Chilima to be the party’s candidate for the 2019 elections.

However, Mutharika has insisted that he will represent the DPP next year.

There is a possibility the two may face each other at the DPP convention and Mutharika’s supporters are taking no chances.

Sanga told a development rally held at Edingeni in Mzimba Hora Constituency on Tuesday that

Chilima’s supporters will have no chance to vote for their favourite presidential candidate.

“President Mutharika is our leader. I promise you that anyone with different views will not see the door of the convention hall but only those who will put president Mutharika in the hot seat,” said Sanga.

He also claimed to be the one tasked with providing names of delegates to the convention.

During the event, Minister of Transport Jappie Mhango said Mutharika is still strong to continue leading the country and should be given a chance to compelete projects which his administration has started.

Commenting on Sanga’s remarks, DPP spokersperson Francis Kasaila said the regional governor was expressing his own opnion.