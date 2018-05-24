Devotion: Be spiritually minded

1Corinthians 2:14-15 Now the natural man doesn’t receive the things of God’s Spirit, for they are foolishness to him, and he can’t know them, because they are spiritually discerned. But he who is spiritual discerns all things, and he himself is judged by no one.

The scripture above introduces us to a natural man, controlled by senses and spiritual man whose human spirit is fully loaded. This is the born again and is led by the Holy Spirit and has conditioned his human spirit for success and victory. The Bible says such a spiritual person can receive things of God. But the man ruled by senses cannot receive them.

Things of God mentioned above are the good things that God has prepared for His children. James 1:17 “Every good gift and every perfect gift is from above, coming down from the Father of lights, with whom can be no variation, nor turning shadow.”

This means the spiritual man receives good things from the Lord. The natural man cannot receive such things. Instead they position themselves to receive things from the enemy. If you cant receive from God it means you are likely going to receive counterfeit from the enemy. So the responsibility is yours, whether you are carnal or spiritual.

Romans 8:6-8 “For to be carnally minded is death; but to be spiritually minded is life and peace. Because the carnal mind is enmity against God: for it is not subject to the law of God, neither indeed can be.So then they that are in the flesh cannot please God.”

The carnal mind cannot please God because they dont live by faith(Heb11:6). To be carnally minded is death. That means if you have a carnal mind on anything, it wont come to reality. But if you have a spiritual mind on it, it will be a reality(will come to life).

For example one may want to have a baby as Hannah wanted in order to dedicate him to God and it became a reality. Another woman want same baby so that the neighbour should admire them. That is carnal and will never come to reality. Therefore be spiritually minded and receive perfect gifts from above.

Confession

I am spiritually minded. I walk by faith and not by sight. I am positioned to receive every good and perfect gift from above. In Jesus Name. Amen

