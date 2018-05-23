Third Eye in countrywide tour

Legendary hip hop artist Third Eye has lined up a number of live performance across the country, starting from 26th May.

The series of his forthcoming stage appearances are dubbed “Issa Tour” whose maiden show will be held at Mzuzu Stadium in the northern region, on 26th May. Balaka Stadium in the eastern region will be next on 3rd June.

According to the Lilongwe based rapper, the shows will be held under the theme, mobilizing youth for inclusive growth. He therefore looks forward to influencing the youth in a positive way.

Third Eye told a local radio station on Monday that the planned shows are edutainment events.

Knowledge will be shared to the youth on how they can be self-sufficient through entrepreneurship and other means.

However, the hip hop icon has not revealed names of acts who will be supporting him during the events. He claims, he wants to surprise Malawians but it is expected that he will be supported by other gigantic figures in local urban music.

Activities during the events include WAPI Open Mic competition in which the winner will walk away with a K100, 000.

Born Mandela Mwanza, he has planned a couple of shows of similar nature in other parts of the country. He has since invited all Malawians to patronize the events in large numbers.